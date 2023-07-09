Heather Locklear Is BFFs With Ex Tommy Lee's New Wife

Former "Dynasty" star Heather Locklear has an unexpected best friend, and it's her ex-husband's new wife. Musician Tommy Lee and Locklear were married for seven years, which wasn't an obstacle for the "Melrose Place" actor to form a close friendship with comedian Brittany Furlan, Lee's new spouse.

Furlan, who married Lee in 2019, has publicly stated how much she loves her husband's ex, and she has also admitted to knowing Locklear was the love of his life. The ex-spouses apparently still have a close friendship and are in touch, which Lee's new wife doesn't mind. On the contrary, as Furlan shared, she's grown very fond of Locklear herself and considers her a friend.

However, the comedian is not particularly close with all of Lee's ex-wives, and she's making sure they know how she feels. Pamela Anderson, Lee's third wife, has been a target of Furlan's mockery on social media despite having publicly stated she has nothing but respect for her.