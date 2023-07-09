Joanna Gaines Knew She'd Say I Do After Her First Date With Husband Chip

Chip and Joanna Gaines are a power couple. They tied the burlap knot in May 2003, and two decades later, they run the Magnolia empire, have five children, and are still happily married. Chip honored their anniversary with an Instagram post writing, "20 years with the most incredible, most powerful, most beautiful woman I've ever known. You've given me the most beautiful life and I'm so grateful to God for you." Are you crying? Because we are.

The "Fixer Upper" duo are relationship goals, but it wasn't love at first sight. There was a reason Joanna didn't fall for Chip right away — he wasn't her type.

"I was always attracted to quiet guys, to the guy that you didn't know what he was thinking," she told People. "When Chip and I went on our first date, he didn't stop talking! In my mind I was like, 'Okay, this isn't going to work.'" The chances for a second meeting were little to none. However, this first date also turned out to be when Joanna knew she'd be Mrs. Gaines.