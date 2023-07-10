Commitment Bias May Be Keeping You In An Unhealthy Relationship

Have you ever been in a situation where you chose to pursue biology in college and told all your friends about it? You were excited going into it at first, but after about a year into your degree, you realized you didn't enjoy this subject of study. In fact, you'd figured out that history might be a better fit for you. But somehow, it feels like you've committed. Besides, everyone who follows you on social media knows you are on your way to graduating with a biology degree. How bad is it going to look if you quit? Also, you've invested so much time on this now. Why not see it through? Maybe you'll learn to like it at some point.

According to author, researcher, and professor Barry M. Staw, this is called a "commitment bias," also known as "escalation of commitment." It's when individuals stay the course in situations that have brought them negative results, all in the name of being consistent.

Unsurprisingly, this is something we see in romantic relationships too. How many couples stay in unhealthy situations because they've invested years into trying to make it work? Perhaps they're afraid to let go because they're worried about what society would think. Maybe they're hoping, against all odds, that things will take a turn for the better. As toxic as this relationship habit sounds, it's a reality for many people. Here's what commitment bias might be doing to you.