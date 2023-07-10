Jackie Kennedy's Sister Was Almost Her Competition When Dating JFK

There are few political couples as influential and widely-known as John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy. Considered by many to be American royalty, the former President of the United States and First Lady are regarded as the couple that shook up The White House. Young and full of new, exciting ideas, there really hasn't been a couple that has enthralled and captured headlines like JFK and Jackie. For many, there couldn't be a better match.

It may come as a surprise, but we were all very close to having a different first lady at President Kennedy's side. No, it wasn't any of JFK's alleged mistresses that almost found herself in the running to become his wife; the mystery gal that was nearly Jackie's biggest competition for her future husband's heart was none other than her younger sister.

According to "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret," a biography by J. Randy Taraborrelli, it was their mother Janet that initially pushed for Lee, her younger daughter, to be the one JFK courted. After witnessing their behavior together at a party, Janet believed Lee would be a better match for the up-and-coming senator.