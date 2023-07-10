All The Men Jackie Kennedy Dated Before And After JFK

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1952, photographer and journalist Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Bouvier became acquainted with Senator John F. Kennedy, and he was exactly the kind of man her family would approve of; smart, successful, and handsome. The two quickly fell for one another and became engaged in June 1953. Just days before they announced their engagement, the Saturday Evening Post released an article about JFK, stating, "Many women have hopefully concluded that Kennedy needs looking after. In their opinion, he is, as a young millionaire senator, just about the most eligible bachelor in the United States." However, Jackie had already staked her claim on the young senator, and they married in September of the same year.

The Kennedys' relationship was national news, and when JFK announced his run for the presidency, his supportive wife was by his side. In 1961, following a successful candidacy, Jackie Kennedy moved into the White House and became both the First Lady of the United States and the woman every housewife aspired to be. She was a classy style icon with a devotion to the arts, and she had the most famous man in the country on her arm.

This is how most people remember Jackie Kennedy. However, only a decade of her life was spent with JFK before he was assassinated, and there were certainly other men in her life who made an impact. Here are all the men Jackie Kennedy dated before — and after — JFK.