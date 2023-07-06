Jinger Duggar Vuolo's New Vlog Sparks Baby Speculation About Kendra
Has Kendra Duggar's undisclosed fourth child been exposed by her sister-in-law? Perhaps accidentally on purpose; Jinger Duggar Vuolo posted footage on YouTube that briefly captures Kendra carrying an infant dressed in blue. The vlog records Jinger's March 2023 trip to Arkansas and includes a family meet-up at a busy restaurant where Joseph Duggar's wife appears holding a secret Duggar baby.
The U.S. Sun reported that this slip-up served as verification of a fourth child, while a poster on Reddit, who shared a similar screenshot from Jinger's vlog, noted, "I think it's safe to say for sure now that #4 is confirmed." Kendra Caldwell married Joseph Garrett Duggar in 2017, and gave birth to their first child, Garrett David, in 2018, according to Hidden Remote. A year later, she had a girl, Addison Renee, followed by another girl, Brooklyn Praise, born in 2021.
Seven months ago, the Duggar-obsessed first began speculating that Kendra had delivered an unannounced fourth child, per FanSided. These reports surfaced following a YouTube video in which Joe was seen cuddling a newborn in a baby carrier at the gender-reveal party thrown by Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth in honor of their own unborn child. Yet no one in the Duggar clan has confirmed whether Kendra gave birth yet.
Kendra and Joe Duggar have pulled back from public sharing
Joe and Kendra Duggar have always been forthcoming about their family life, sharing updates on Instagram and freely participating in "Counting On," a spin-off show within the Duggar reality TV franchise. Beginning in 2022, though, the couple stopped posting and discontinued their website. Joe and Kendra may have decided to end their continuous stream of self-promotion to protect their children from media examination and criticism, as The U.S. Sun speculated.
After all, Joe knows the pitfalls of media attention well, having grown up in the spotlight. As the seventh child and third son of reality TV stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Joe first appeared on a reality TV special at age 11, and then regularly featured in the hit show, "19 Kids and Counting," beginning at the age of 13.
Like his father and one of his brothers, Joe now works as a realtor, yet he also builds and sells houses, the family website reports. It would likely be impossible for Joe and Kendra to step away from the outsized Duggar way of life completely, yet a quieter existence among all the noise may be well within reach.