Jinger Duggar Vuolo's New Vlog Sparks Baby Speculation About Kendra

Has Kendra Duggar's undisclosed fourth child been exposed by her sister-in-law? Perhaps accidentally on purpose; Jinger Duggar Vuolo posted footage on YouTube that briefly captures Kendra carrying an infant dressed in blue. The vlog records Jinger's March 2023 trip to Arkansas and includes a family meet-up at a busy restaurant where Joseph Duggar's wife appears holding a secret Duggar baby.

The U.S. Sun reported that this slip-up served as verification of a fourth child, while a poster on Reddit, who shared a similar screenshot from Jinger's vlog, noted, "I think it's safe to say for sure now that #4 is confirmed." Kendra Caldwell married Joseph Garrett Duggar in 2017, and gave birth to their first child, Garrett David, in 2018, according to Hidden Remote. A year later, she had a girl, Addison Renee, followed by another girl, Brooklyn Praise, born in 2021.

Seven months ago, the Duggar-obsessed first began speculating that Kendra had delivered an unannounced fourth child, per FanSided. These reports surfaced following a YouTube video in which Joe was seen cuddling a newborn in a baby carrier at the gender-reveal party thrown by Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth in honor of their own unborn child. Yet no one in the Duggar clan has confirmed whether Kendra gave birth yet.