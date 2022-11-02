Why Fans Are Wondering If There Are Any Secret Duggar Babies On The Way

The reality series "Counting On" may be long gone, but the "counting" part goes on and on. Out of the original 19 children in the famous Duggar family, ten are either parents or about to be. That adds up to a lot of grandchildren for parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — so many, it seems, that even they can't keep track.

The latest family member to expand the clan is Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, whose big news had her family cheering. She and husband Austin have two children and just found out they're expecting their third. Being a true millennial, she captured her family's reactions via FaceTime on her YouTube channel, "Following the Forsyths." She first called her dad, holding the pregnancy test stick out so he could see. "Is that what I think it is? Wow," Jim Bob said, laughing. The next part of the video, though, is what has fans murmuring. Joy told her dad, "You're going to be a grandpa again. Number...I don't know how many?" Jim Bob immediately replied, "Number 30."

Is that so? As Mirabel from "Encanto" sang, "I think it's time for a grandkid round-up!" Joy's new baby will be her third, and her brother Jeremiah recently announced the happy news that he and his new wife are expecting their first baby, a girl. Their siblings have 11 boys and 12 girls between them (via In Touch Weekly), but that only comes to 27 in all. That's why fans are murmuring about the math.