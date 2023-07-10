Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola Hated His CW Riverdale Fame

We're used to seeing Mark Consuelos' handsome face on TV every morning co-hosting "LIVE with Kelly and Mark" alongside his wife, Kelly Ripa. The actor signed on in April 2023 and now, we get to watch the ultra-cute couple serving up news, opinions, and more as part of their talk show — something their kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, have probably witnessed at home for years.

For the Consuelos children, seeing their mom and dad on a morning talk show is one thing; watching their father gain the reputation of "Hottest Dad" while appearing in CW's hit show "Riverdale" is decidedly different. According to Lola, Mark took the embarrassing dad role to a whole new level when he starred as Hiram Lodge from 2017 to 2023, spanning the period during which she was in high school. When any of her friends asked about her father's role, "She would deny," as Mark revealed in an interview with "The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham."

He elaborated, "She did not like the attention. We live near an all-girls school ... and if I was home from shooting, it was like, oh my God." The tall, dark, and handsome Mark played a bad-boy character with a dark past, and even though he was somewhat of an antagonist, Hiram amassed a huge following. Especially after the "certified Instagram Daddy" took to posting thirst traps with his fellow cast members. We can totally envision Lola covering her eyes and looking the other way!