Donald Trump's Presidency Reportedly Hurt His Relationship With Daughter Tiffany

While Donald Trump was running for presidency, Tiffany Trump made an appearance speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention. She had hardly any personal anecdotes about her dad but commanded the stage as his supporter anyway. However, after the GOP candidate landed the job as Head-of-State, their hangouts became few and far between.

"Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone for months without speaking and she went a very long time without seeing him," a source told People. "They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency. It's gotten much worse now."

The former president admitted that being POTUS was hard on his wife and children. That is why they won't be a part of his third run for the position. In an interview with Bret Baier for Fox News' "Special Report," Donald shared, "I said, 'That's enough for the family.' You know why? It's too painful for the family. My family's been through hell." On the bright side, Trump's presidential duties ended in 2021, giving him a chance to reunite with Tiffany.