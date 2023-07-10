What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu got a chance to again combine dancing with movies when he starred in Lifetime's "A Christmas Dance Reunion." It was a reunion for Bleu as well. His onscreen love interest was Monique Coleman, who was one of Bleu's costars in the "High School Musical" franchise. If that was not full circle enough, Bleu had a cameo appearance on the third season of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." When speaking to People about the show, he revealed that he genuinely enjoyed being a part of "High School Musical" all those years ago. "I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is 'High School Musical' again," he stated.

Former "High School Musical" costars Lucas Grabeel and Zac Efron brought back some of that magic when they attended one of Bleu's "Holiday Inn" Broadway shows in 2016. Efron posted a photo of the trio on Instagram and encouraged people to see the show and gave Bleu a standing ovation.

Offscreen, Bleu married his wife Sasha Clements in 2016. The wedding came five years after they first met at a grocery store. Clements posted a video featuring a photo from that day on TikTok in 2022. On a "Live With Kelly" appearance a month after their wedding, Bleu revealed that they both even wrote their own wedding vows.