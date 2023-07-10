Oprah Winfrey Never Expected Her Famed Harry And Meghan Interview To Be A 'Bombshell'

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down as senior members of the royal family and move out of the U.K., royal watchers all over the globe seemed to become obsessed with new information about what really caused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make such a huge change. Moreover, many people wanted to know more about what Meghan and Harry's plans were for the future. It didn't take long for iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey to land an interview with the couple. According to the Los Angeles Times, more than 17 million people tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan's first interview post-Megxit. And while Winfrey may have known that the interview was going to be a big deal, she didn't really expect it to be a "bombshell."

"I was as surprised by the 'bombshell' as everybody else. I was doing an interview to offer them a platform to tell their story about why they left. And that was my number one intention was just clarity on: 'Why did you leave?'" Winfrey told her longtime friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings in September 2022. "Some of the things that were revealed in that interview came as a surprise to me. And those surprises are now referred to as 'bombshell.' But I did not set out to do a bombshell interview," Winfrey said. Indeed, Winfrey was taken aback a number of times during the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.