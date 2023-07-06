Ivana Trump's Secret To Parenting Eric, Ivanka, And Donald Jr.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Parenting is a difficult job. Some follow the old-school method of strict discipline, while others opt for a more laid-back approach. For Ivana Trump, the secret to parenting her three children – Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric — was in establishing a routine and laying down some ground rules.

Speaking about raising children with Us Weekly, Trump, who authored a book about her parenting experience titled "Raising Trump," said, "Teach your kids discipline. You have to keep them busy, busy, busy. They go to school, then they have an after school activity, they come home and they do homework." Sticking to a schedule is not only about efficiency, it also means the children would be in "bed by 7.30," according to Trump.

The former wife of Donald Trump (they were married from 1977-1990) took most of the credit for raising exemplary children. "I believe the credit for raising such great kids belongs to me," she wrote in her book (via Time). "I was in charge of raising our children before our divorce, and I had sole custody of them after the split. I made the decisions about their education, activities, travel, child care, and allowances."