Chrissy Teigen Was Left 'Spiraling' After DNA Test Told Her She Had A Twin Sister

DNA tests can be an exciting adventure. They help us discover parts of our past and can impact how we relate to the cultures our forefathers came from. They can serve as a catalyst to connecting us with our roots in more meaningful ways, be it by finding and connecting with family members you didn't know about before, researching a region where your ancestors are from, or having in-depth conversations about relatives' experiences.

In some cases, they can present thrilling new details that could possibly upend everything we thought we knew. This can cause us to spiral. It's exactly what happened to model, TV personality, and author Chrissy Teigen when she got the results of her 23andMe DNA test earlier this year. The mother of four was shocked when the test revealed that she had a twin sister. She was convinced this was fact and began trying to make sense of it all.