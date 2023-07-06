The Sad Hint Christie Brinkley Gave About Why Her Marriage To Billy Joel Fell Apart

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel were one of the most interesting celebrity couples of their time, and the pair seemed to have a wonderful marriage. However, near the end, Brinkley insinuated that things weren't always what they appeared to be and even hinted about why her marriage to Joel fell apart. Brinkley first met Joel in 1983 during a trip to St Barts. They struck up a friendship and soon began dating. The supermodel even appeared in the music video for Joel's hit "Uptown Girl." After dating for two years, the pair tied the knot in 1985 and soon welcomed their daughter Alexa. The couple's relationship and careers continued to thrive. However, the 90s brought trouble for the pair.

In 1993, the couple announced their split. Sadly, tragedy struck Brinkley when she was involved in a helicopter crash that injured the passengers (via Eighties Kids). Shortly after being rescued, Brinkley began dating fellow survivor Rick Taubman, and the two announced their engagement before Brinkley's divorce from Joel was finalized. "I've always adored him. I just couldn't live with him anymore," Brinkley later told The New Yorker of her relationship with the singer.

The relationship between Brinkley and Joel had sadly run its course, and before their divorce, Brinkley made a statement that hinted at trouble in her marriage.