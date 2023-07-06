The Sad Hint Christie Brinkley Gave About Why Her Marriage To Billy Joel Fell Apart
Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel were one of the most interesting celebrity couples of their time, and the pair seemed to have a wonderful marriage. However, near the end, Brinkley insinuated that things weren't always what they appeared to be and even hinted about why her marriage to Joel fell apart. Brinkley first met Joel in 1983 during a trip to St Barts. They struck up a friendship and soon began dating. The supermodel even appeared in the music video for Joel's hit "Uptown Girl." After dating for two years, the pair tied the knot in 1985 and soon welcomed their daughter Alexa. The couple's relationship and careers continued to thrive. However, the 90s brought trouble for the pair.
In 1993, the couple announced their split. Sadly, tragedy struck Brinkley when she was involved in a helicopter crash that injured the passengers (via Eighties Kids). Shortly after being rescued, Brinkley began dating fellow survivor Rick Taubman, and the two announced their engagement before Brinkley's divorce from Joel was finalized. "I've always adored him. I just couldn't live with him anymore," Brinkley later told The New Yorker of her relationship with the singer.
The relationship between Brinkley and Joel had sadly run its course, and before their divorce, Brinkley made a statement that hinted at trouble in her marriage.
Christie Brinkley hinted that Billy Joel wasn't good at communicating
Christie Brinkley's split with Billy Joel saddened fans, and many wanted to know why the couple couldn't make their marriage work. At the time, many rumors were flying about why the pair had called it quits, including whisperings that the supermodel wanted to move to the west coast and the time they had to spend apart due to Joel's hectic touring schedule. However, shortly after the demise of their marriage, Brinkley seemingly slammed the singer for his inability to open up and communicate. "Just because people can express themselves through their art doesn't mean they are great communicators in person," she said (via Entertainment Weekly).
Since their divorce, Brinkley and Joel have both moved on to other relationships. The model wed Rick Taubman, but the marriage didn't last long, although they did welcome a son named Jack together. She later walked down the aisle with Peter Cook, with whom she shares a daughter, Sailor Cook. The couple were married for over a decade before their divorce in 2008, per InStyle. For his part, Joel wed Katie Lee in 2004 and then tied the knot with Alexis Roderick in 2015. He and Roderick share two children named Della and Remy.
Although Brinkley's marriage to Joel didn't stand the test of time, and the singer's communication skills may have left something to be desired, the two have remained very close in the years since their divorce.
Inside Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel's relationship today
Although Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel didn't make it as husband and wife, the couple has remained good friends. In addition to sharing a daughter, the pair also spend time together whenever they get the chance. Their daughter has also followed in Joel's musical footsteps as a singer. The family would also get together to celebrate the holidays and sing songs.
"Many years after our divorce, Billy would still come to my house for the Christmas singalong and play the piano, and all our friends would come over and sing Christmas carols," Brinkley told Social Life Magazine in 2019. "Singalongs are one of my favorite things to do. And you know that's what makes everybody happy," she added.
In addition, Joel showed up to support Brinkley when she starred in the Broadway show "Chicago" in 2011. For her part, Brinkley has also been present at some of Joel's concerts over the years. Despite the end of their marriage, Brinkley and Joel have cultivated a lifelong friendship and co-parenting relationship that proves that you can be friends with an ex-spouse.