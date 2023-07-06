This Taylor Swift Song Helped Stevie Nicks Grieve The Loss Of Her Fleetwood Mac Bandmate

Right at the beginning of Stevie Nicks' grieving process, there was another song that was very important to her. Nicks shared her handwritten thoughts about her friend and the song, Haim's "Hallelujah," on social media a couple hours after McVie tragically passed away. She called her bandmate her "best friend in the whole world" and wrote, "I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait." The singer added that one tune had been stuck in her head for a few days. "I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing it to her now," Nicks continued.

She quoted Haim's 2020 track about losing a friend, "Hallelujah": "I had a best friend/But she has come to pass/One I wish I could see now." Nicks signed her note to McVie, "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me. Always, Stevie."

In March 2023, Nicks broke down in tears after performing her own hit, "Landslide," at her first concert since McVie's death. "There's really not much to say," she said to the audience. "We just pretend that she's still here, that's how I'm trying to deal with it." She and her bandmates embraced each other and gave a heavy bow.