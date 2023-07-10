12 Facts About Kristin Davis

When "Sex and the City" first aired back in 1998, fans the world over were obsessed with the lives — not to mention the wardrobes — of the Jimmy Choo-obsessed fashionistas girlbossing their way through the Big Apple. Unsurprisingly, the show made stars of its veritable quartet, with Kristin Davis, aka Charlotte, admitting that the fandom was comparable to Beatlemania in its heyday. "There were these enormous crowds, people shouting out our names," she told Marie Claire in 2008. "We'd like totally have a fantasy about how we were The Beatles. I'm George! I've got the hair." Thanks to the sequel "And Just Like That...", we are once again reunited with the formidable gal pals (sans Kim Cattrall) as they navigate the roaring 2020s.

Perhaps due to the undeniable cultural impact of "Sex and the City" and its spinoffs (both on the big and small screen), Charlotte will always be the role for which Davis remains the most famous. Amidst all the messiness and chaotic energy of the pals, Charlotte was the lone Pollyanna. But there's so much more to the actor than Ms. York Goldenblatt.

Though Charlotte is a prim and proper old money princess, Davis is nothing of the sort. The Southern Belle had to work hard to get where she is today, and has a wide variety of eclectic interests and hot takes (including some surprising views on the role that made her a star, but more on that later). Here are 12 facts about Kristin Davis.