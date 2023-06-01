I Love Samantha, But Hate Kim Cattrall's Backtrack On And Just Like That

The "Sex and the City" revival should have been the best thing since sliced bread. However, Kim Cattrall's high-profile exit overshadowed the entire project, as the actress had been vocal about not wanting to reprise her role. "That's a no. It's powerful to say no," she answered boldly in an interview with Variety when asked if she would ever come back as the flamboyant PR maven Samantha Jones. Yet she is coming back one more time, and it's a bad idea.

The show's reboot was highly anticipated but quickly disappointing when it was made public that Cattrall wouldn't be reprising her role. The actress had previously declined to be a part of the third "Sex and the City" movie, which was a large reason why it was never made at all, so it's not her first time bailing on the crew. It was believed we would never get another glimpse into the fabulous world of the legendary foursome, but everything changed when HBO Max picked up "And Just Like That..."

Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda were once again living their best lives in NYC, sans Samantha this time. Considering the alleged rocky history between Cattrall and her "SATC" co-stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, it was no shock the show went on without her. However, Cattrall agreed to revisit her role of Samantha for the second season despite her previously insistent statements and throwing shade at the "Sex and the City" reboot.