The Complicated Story Behind General Hospital's Serena Baldwin's Birth

"General Hospital" character Serena Baldwin (Carly Schroeder) was born to Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson) and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) in 1993. However, like everything else in the soap opera, Serena's birth was far more complex than anything you could expect. The reason Serena's parents got together in the first place was a convoluted one. Initially, Domonique and Scott hated one another. Together, along with Julia Barett, they founded a perfume brand called "Deception." However, Scott and Dominique were an extremely incompatible pair in business and were rarely seen getting along.

As you might have guessed from the mention of their shared daughter, the animosity between these two didn't last. Surprisingly, before their issues were even resolved, the two were wed in a shocking turn of events. After having too much to drink on a night out in Vegas, Dominique and Scott woke with fuzzy memories and were legally bound to each other by marriage. They immediately decided to get the marriage annulled. But the papers didn't come quickly enough. Amidst their lengthy processing time, the pair fell in love and decided to stay husband and wife.