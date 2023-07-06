How Lady Louise Is Carrying On Prince Philip's Legacy

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor is best described as an "emerging" luminary within the British royal family. She's on the brink of discarding her teen years to enter the independent decade of her 20s, when she will naturally draw attention at state events. Louise is the daughter of Prince Edward — King Charles' youngest brother — and his wife, Sophie, the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as recorded by Royal Family News. Granddaughter to the late Queen Elizabeth, Louise just happens to stand 16th in line for the throne.

Despite this, Tatler and other royal watchers often employ the words "discreet," "dutiful" and "tasteful" when describing her. Such sources also frequently note that Louise has decided against using the title "Her Royal Highness" that is hers by birth, preferring instead to be known more simply as "Lady Louise." While many qualities mark her as special, one in particular stands out: She's the royal who connected most profoundly with her grandfather, Prince Philip, the former Duke of Edinburgh.

In fact, their unique bond is what inspired her grandfather to pass down to her an exceptional and very special inheritance.