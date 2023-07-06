King Charles' Scotland Coronation Met With Loud Critics Of Today's Monarchy

While the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla took place in London, England on May 6 of this year, a second coronation celebration took place this week in Scotland, which is a part of the United Kingdom.

The ceremony took place at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, where King Charles was presented with the crowne jewels of Scotland (via Sky News). The celebration included a royal procession, during which The King and Queen wore black velvet royal robes. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, were also in attendance and are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland.

Thousands of well-wishers lined the streets to witness the coronation proceedings and also the people's procession, a 21-gun salute, and a flyby of the Red Arrows. While many seemed overjoyed to celebrate Charles' ascension to the throne, the crowd was not without protesters.