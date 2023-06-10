What Queen Camilla's Friends Have Said About Her

In May 2023, King Charles III and his wife Camilla, queen consort, officially took the throne and became the ruling monarchs of the United Kingdom. However, even though she's one of the most famous women in the world, Camilla has remained somewhat of an enigma over the years. From her highly publicized affair with then-Prince Charles, to her time in the spotlight after the death of Princess Diana, and finally all the way to the coronation, Camilla likes to keep a relatively low profile.

According to Vanity Fair, this was very much intentional. She even once reportedly said that she would like to avoid giving a single interview for the entire rest of her life.

However, there's another possible narrative about Camilla's relationship with the press. According to her stepson, Prince Harry, the queen consort has a close relationship with the media, and she may have even used her close contacts very intentionally, in order to sway public opinion. To that end, read on for a look at things Camilla's friends have said about her ... some of which were at her explicit direction.