Royal Yachts That Are Beyond Lavish

Royals seem to have it all — multiple palaces and vacation homes, fabulous wardrobes, and lavish vacations in exotic locations. Royal families in some countries even have their own yachts.

As of this writing, Denmark, Holland, Norway, Morocco, and Monaco have working royal yachts. However, the royals of numerous other countries, including Great Britain, have enjoyed excursions on royal yachts of their own, some with interesting and extensive histories. A 1976 New York Times article revealed that the British royal family's former 412-foot impeccably maintained yacht, which was constructed for the late Queen Elizabeth II, was "to an ordinary yacht what Buckingham Palace is to the house next door."

From the high-end finishes and opulence galore to the wealth of amenities to experience on board, it's clear that an excursion on a royal yacht is like none other. From working royal yachts to those which have since been sold or decommissioned and placed on display for all to enjoy, these past and present yachts are beyond luxe.