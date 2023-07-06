Inside Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock's Messy Divorce

Pop superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson wed music manager Brandon Blackstock in 2013 with a small ceremony in Tennessee. The couple, who met years earlier when Blackstock was married to his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, could not deny their chemistry and were eager to start their new life together.

Clarkson became the stepmother of Blackstock's children, Savannah and Seth, and the couple also welcomed two children of their own, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander. The blended family seemed perfect, but things took a turn and the couple split in 2020. What followed was an ugly divorce, complete with disputes over money, property, and even a lawsuit.

So, what happened between the couple? In June 2023, Clarkson released the album "Chemistry," and fans got to work decoding what Clarkson had to say about her ex Brandon Blackstock in her newest songs. But let's take a closer look at what actually went down during the couple's messy divorce. Here's what went wrong in their relationship, who won what in the divorce proceedings, and if Clarkson was right when she famously sang, "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger."