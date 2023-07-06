What John Travolta And Kelly Preston's Daughter Looks Like Now

John Travolta and Kelly Preston were the proud parents to three children, but they only had one daughter, Ella. She is their second child — their first-born, Jett, died in a tragic accident in 2009 — and has been just as much their pride and joy. Ella Travolta shares an incredibly close bond with her father and has praised him for being an incredible role model and dad. She likely also leans on him more now that he is her only parent following her mother's untimely passing in 2020.

Being the child of two big stars meant the media and the public have always taken an interest in Ella. "Obviously, growing up with that automatic sort of spotlight all the time of having all eyes on you or your family definitely has its difficulties for sure," she said in an interview with Fox News Digital. And while she may not have always appreciated the attention, now that she's an adult, she's embracing life in the limelight. So, who is Ella Travolta and what should you know about this gorgeous young woman? Let's find out.