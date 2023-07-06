Who Is Attorney Lin Wood? All About The Outspoken Donald Trump Ally
As the spearhead of the "Trump-era Republican" movement, Donald Trump has garnered the support of many outspoken voices in the political hemisphere. Former Governors Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie are just two of the boisterous political figures who have shown their support for the equally rambunctious conservative (although Christie has since denounced his support of Trump).
If there's anyone who has stayed unshakably and unabashedly at the side of the controversial former president, it's attorney L. Lin Wood. The highly opinionated attorney soared into the spotlight in 2020 when he joined Trump's legal team. He would make waves during the hectic election cycle when he attempted to overturn the results that named Joe Biden as president.
Spoiler alert: it didn't go well for Wood. Although he claimed to have submitted substantial "evidence" that would prove Donald Trump as the winner in multiple states, including Michigan, the courts did not rule in his favor (via Detroit News). After several investigations into his mental health, Wood has faded into the background of the Trump movement. Even if he's no longer a leading voice for the conservative side, Wood continues to be an outspoken right-wing ally to Donald Trump.
His 'Stop the Steal' campaign for Trump nearly led to him being disbarred
2020 was undoubtedly a chaotic year for many reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic, but it got even wilder when attorney Lin Wood got involved. The attorney vehemently denied the results of the election and made that opinion public, even going so far as to fight the results in court. His accusations were dismissed.
During a 2021 speech in South Carolina, the attorney pledged to never give up the belief that the election was stolen. Per Newsweek, Wood claimed that he was working "20 hours a day" to reverse the election results that stated Trump lost. "And I'm not going to quit until the truth comes out and Donald Trump is recognized as president of the United States," he declared.
His passionate refusal to accept the results of the election wore away at the patience of Georgia law officials. According to Forbes, the State Bar of Georgia began launched investigations into Wood, including a probe to determine whether or not Wood was mentally fit enough to continue holding his law license. Wood refused to comply with the mental health evaluation and filed a lawsuit in return, but it was shot down. According to the rules of Georgia's state bar, his incompliance "may be grounds for further proceedings ... including emergency suspension proceedings."
He's now retired (but denies it's because of the investigations)
In a letter submitted to the State Bar of Georgia on July 4, 2023, Lin Wood penned his request to retire from practicing law. Wood shared to his Telegram account the reply he received back from the state bar. It granted him immediate "Retired Status," making his retirement official. The end of the letter makes it clear that he is no longer able to practice law, stating that his request is "unqualified, irrevocable, and permanent."
Wood immediately celebrated his retirement and the concurrent dismissal of the investigations in a follow-up post that reads, "The GA disciplinary proceedings against me will be dismissed today. Sorry to disappoint my enemies who wanted so badly to see me discredited and disbarred!!!"
Media outlets like CNBC have speculated that the sudden request for retirement was made only to avoid consequences. Reading Wood's celebratory post may have you thinking the same. However, Wood assured his Telegram followers that his retirement was not "out of fear of disbarment." He pushed back against the claims, saying, "I am fearless. I could care less if I was ultimately disbarred."