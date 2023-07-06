Who Is Attorney Lin Wood? All About The Outspoken Donald Trump Ally

As the spearhead of the "Trump-era Republican" movement, Donald Trump has garnered the support of many outspoken voices in the political hemisphere. Former Governors Rudy Giuliani and Chris Christie are just two of the boisterous political figures who have shown their support for the equally rambunctious conservative (although Christie has since denounced his support of Trump).

If there's anyone who has stayed unshakably and unabashedly at the side of the controversial former president, it's attorney L. Lin Wood. The highly opinionated attorney soared into the spotlight in 2020 when he joined Trump's legal team. He would make waves during the hectic election cycle when he attempted to overturn the results that named Joe Biden as president.

Spoiler alert: it didn't go well for Wood. Although he claimed to have submitted substantial "evidence" that would prove Donald Trump as the winner in multiple states, including Michigan, the courts did not rule in his favor (via Detroit News). After several investigations into his mental health, Wood has faded into the background of the Trump movement. Even if he's no longer a leading voice for the conservative side, Wood continues to be an outspoken right-wing ally to Donald Trump.