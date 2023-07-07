Clues Taylor Swift's When Emma Falls In Love Is About Emma Stone's Romance With A Culkin Brother

Hear that? Yup, that's the sound of millions of Swifties collectively streaming the newly-released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" album. Release days for Taylor Swift's re-imagined albums are always a fun affair, not because we get to hear newer iterations of her classic hits, but also because Swift has made it a tradition to release songs from her coveted vault, a treasure trove of unreleased tracks that we can only assume she guards with her life.

"Speak Now TV" is no different, of course. The Grammy Award-winning singer has decided to bless us all with six tracks straight from her famous vault. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing ... and living to speak about it," she wrote in her release announcement.

As expected from Swifties, they wasted no time sleuthing information about the vault-harvested tracks weeks before the album launch. A song titled "When Emma Falls in Love," was a particular standout, with many coming to the conclusion that it's all about Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin. Remember when they were a thing? And now that the album is out, fans are even more convinced that the song is indeed about their short-lived romance. Emma and Kieran truthers, stand up!