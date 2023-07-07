Taylor Swift's I Can See You Has Twitter Clutching Its Pearls

Ever since Taylor Swift announced her decision to re-record her first six albums, loyal fans have been on the edge of our seats, pining and waiting for the announcement that "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" would be coming out. After all, who wouldn't want to relive the nostalgic soundtrack of their prime high school years? So when the "Back to December" singer finally announced the impending release of one of her most-loved albums during an Eras Tour show on May 5, we couldn't be more excited. Now, 63 days and several leak threats later, the newly recorded "Speak Now" is here and we're all still trying to pick our jaws up from the floor.

Although Swift's new album versions were borne out of a bad situation and a deep-seated need to own her own art, she managed to set the new recordings apart with a more mature sound and, most importantly, the addition of some never-before-heard tracks from the vault. The "Speak Now" re-release contains six vault tracks, and one of them, "I Can See You," has Twitter clutching its pearls due to its risqué undertones. Pretty much everyone expected the updated album to stick to its innocent roots, but Swift is known for switching things up, and that's exactly what she did here. If this album was a girls' night out, "I Can See You" is the ready-to-party friend that came dressed in fishnet stockings, thigh-high boots, and a smokey eye.