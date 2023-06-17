Taylor Swift's Speak Now Re-Release Incorporates 2023's Dreamiest Color Trend

If each of Taylor Swift's eras had a color, "Speak Now" would get purple. Both the original and new album covers feature Swift in radiant, flowy purple gowns. While a deep purple may be a polarizing color, lilac — which has found its way into the re-recording's design scheme — is one of the 2023 colors of the year, as noted by WSGN and Coloro. Though the technical shade is called "Digital Lavender," this pale purple is seeing a resurgence in fashion and design trends. Swift has seemingly hopped on board to the lilac caravan, releasing "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on marbled lilac vinyl.

The decision to lighten the shade of purple associated with the original "Speak Now" album may have included color psychology in addition to its trendiness. According to Color Psychology, shades of lavender represent youth, vitality, and femininity — themes that are ever-present throughout Swift's album with songs like "Never Grow Up," "Long Live," and "Enchanted." The lilac vinyl not only represents Swift's ability to stay relevant and pick up on trends; it also symbolizes the tracklist, itself. Yet, Swift has featured lilac in other ways, too.