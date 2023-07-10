This Will & Grace Star Almost Landed The Role Of Ross Geller On Friends

"Friends" is one of the most iconic shows of all time. The series, which followed a group of six pals living in New York City, helped skyrocket Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry to worldwide super-stardom. However, the cast nearly looked a lot different, with a "Will & Grace" star almost tapped to play the role of nerdy yet loveable scientist Ross Geller.

"Friends" dominated the 90s and early 00s, garnering fans from around the globe. Some of its success can be attributed to the fact that the cast members were all very close off-camera too. "We experienced friendship, family, heartbreak, babies, everything together. We also sort of had a wonderful experience with the world loving us, as well. They connected with us," Aniston said during an event in 2016 (via HuffPost).

Kudrow added, "We really wanted to connect. I think it was sort of unspoken, but we instinctively felt like we need to be friends and we need to get along." While it's hard to imagine anyone else playing any of the main roles on "Friends," it nearly happened when Eric McCormack of "Will & Grace" fame auditioned for the role of Ross, which of course ultimately went to Schwimmer.