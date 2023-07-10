Why Hallie Eisenberg Stopped Acting

As proven time and time again by the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Macaulay Culkin, and Drew Barrymore, childhood stardom may come with sizable paychecks and powerful industry connections, but the lifestyle is far from easy. It can lead to strained familial relationships and long-term mental health issues. Diagnoses like anxiety, addiction, and even PTSD are not uncommon, and some parents even spend — rather than save — all their children's movie money (via Medium).

During promotional tours for her film "The Miracle Worker" (Hallie Eisenberg played an elementary school-aged Hellen Keller), Jay Leno asked whether she thought Robin Williams, Matt Damon, or Edward Norton was "cuter" before wondering, "Suppose I asked you [on a date] too." Long before she celebrated her 10th birthday, Regis and Kathie Lee were also asking about her dating life. College, it seems, was preferable to the intense scrutiny (and inappropriate questions) that come with being a young girl in Hollywood.

Hallie Eisenberg isn't the only young star to ditch the business. Mara Wilson, the star of '90s family favorites like "Matilda" and "Mrs. Doubtfire," quit after less-than-ideal conditions on the set of the 2000 film "Thomas and the Magic Railroad." These days, she works as an author and journalist. Kay Panabaker, once a promising Disney star, now enjoys life as a zookeeper. Even Shirley Temple traded a career in acting for one in politics. Although it's unclear what Hallie Eisenberg has done with her degree in International Studies, she's successfully escaped the more dangerous trappings of Hollywood.