What We Know About Jennifer Lopez' Friendship With Leah Remini

When it comes to Hollywood besties, there are so many great duos. Stars like Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, and Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have all been each other's closest friends over the years. Of course, when compiling a list of the best celebrity buddies, you can't forget Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini, who have been friends for many years.

Lopez and Remini were introduced through Marc Anthony. In 2018, Remini revealed that Anthony brought the two women together after he began dating Lopez (via Entertainment Tonight). Eventually, the duo even worked together and portrayed best friends in the movie "Second Act." "Maya and Joan's relationship was so much like my and Leah's relationship," Lopez said of the film's characters during an interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live," per Us Weekly.

"So we begged her to do it. We were like, 'If she does it, I know that it would be something special.' Because the relationship that Maya and Joan have is very special, and the relationship that we have is very special," she added. "I knew that if we could capture our real honesty, our real love, our real humor, then that would be something really entertaining and fun for everybody to see," she added.