The Powerful Reason Chelsea Clinton Refuses To 'Hate' Donald Trump

Back in 2016, when Donald Trump was running against Hillary Clinton for the presidency, the two had some heated debates. But outside of debates, Trump said some seriously unkind things about Clinton. While it's true that opponents for the highest office in the United States have always run unflattering ads and said critical things of each other, many felt that some of the things Trump said about Hilary crossed the line from critical to out of line.

He famously called her a "nasty woman" and also said she was "desperate and sad," "erratic," had a "bad temperament," and was "Constantly playing the woman's card" (via New Yorker). He gleefully encouraged his supporters each time they chanted the phrase "lock her up" with regard to Hilary and the controversy over her personal emails.

It would make sense that Hilary and her daughter Chelsea would not harbor many warm feelings for Trump considering this tumultuous past. But when asked whether they hate him, both mother and daughter gave surprising and similar answers.