Meet Ariana Grande's Husband, Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande's "Positions" album from 2020 is supposedly inspired by her now-husband, Dalton Gomez. But just who is Gomez exactly, and when did he and Grande start dating?

Gomez and Grande have been dating since January 2020. They were first spotted out together in February 2020, and sources confirmed their relationship in March of that same year. Grande herself did not make the relationship official until she and Justin Bieber released the "Stuck With U" music video two months later in May. Gomez had a romantic cameo with Grande in the video.

The couple quarantined together for a while in New York due to COVID-19, and Grande bought a house in Los Angeles to stay close to Gomez when he went back to California for his job. A source told People, "It was getting tricky for them to see each other, so she decided to take her chance. She purchased a house in the Hollywood Hills in June and never looked back. They are incredibly happy." The source also mentioned that Gomez is a private person, and that quarantining together allowed the two the privacy and peace they needed to build their relationship.