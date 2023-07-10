How Much Money Does Kody Brown Make From Sister Wives?

Kody Brown, the infamous self-proclaimed patriarch of TLC's "Sister Wives," has been promoting his plural family on screen for years. Despite his candid comments about polygamy, Kody continues to cash in on the controversial lifestyle. The reality television series has been airing since 2010, and with 17 seasons under his belt, the "Sister Wives" star does make a pretty penny. However, his expenses are equally hefty, so how much money he really has at the end of the day remains open for discussion.

The controversial polygamist has 18 children all together, whom he shares with his three ex-wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, and current wife Robyn Brown. While his three ex-partners no longer rely on him for finances, Kody does have an underage child with Christine, for whom he should be paying child support. Additionally, he has two more young children with Robyn who still live with him.

Including his living expenses and taking care of his huge family, it's no wonder Kody has filed for bankruptcy before. While he does receive a five-figure salary per episode, his daughter claims he isn't all that good at managing money.