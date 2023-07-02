Kody Brown's Most Candid Comments About Polygamy

Few reality TV celebrities are as controversial as the openly polygamous Kody Brown of TLC's "Sister Wives". The show has followed the plural Brown family for years, even as it has begun to evolve and seemingly fall apart. Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown no longer consider themselves to be in a relationship with Kody, and Robyn is the only woman he is married to at the moment.

The polygamous family has captivated audiences since 2010, but they're now on shaky ground after the departure of three out of four sister wives. Aside from that, Kody has publicly been making candid comments about polygamy, so the question of whether he'll continue living the blended lifestyle remains. His son Paedon has already called Kody out for not splitting his time evenly with his kids, so distancing himself from the idea of a plural marriage might be an escape tactic.

Considering that the patriarch went from claiming polygamy is no way of life for a selfish person to publicly favoring his fourth wife, Robyn, and saying he married Christine to boost his ego, fans left to speculate where he stands after all the drama that went down on the show. After blaming God for his polygamous woes, fans think Kody might be ready for a lifestyle change.