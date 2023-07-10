Meet Greg Gutfeld's Wife, Elena Moussa

Greg Gutfeld is a familiar face on Fox News. Since the 2021 premiere of his show, "Gutfeld!," the political satirist's profile has been on the rise. In fact, "Gutfeld!" is said to be more popular than "The Tonight Show," per The New York Times. But what you might not know about Gutfeld is that he's married to a Russian woman named Elena Moussa. According to The U.S. Sun, Moussa was formerly a model. While other Fox News commentators have questionable stories about meeting their wives, Gutfeld's and Moussa's meet-cute is sweet.

In 2004, Gutfeld became Maxim U.K's editor, which led him to cross paths with Moussa, then a photo editor at Maxim Russia. In 2017, Gutfeld told the Daily Beast, "I actually met her my first day on the job." He recalled, "When I saw her, I said to the editor of Maxim Russia, 'Who is this woman?' And I foolishly hit on her for three days. She was pretty cold to me, and finally I asked her out on a date." Gutfeld added, "And then she moved to London to be with me." She and Gutfeld married in 2004 and prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.