Here's What Happened To Honeyfund After Shark Tank

Getting married is a joyous, yet stressful occasion. Amidst the thrill of gathering your loved ones together, planning bridal and groom party events, and double-checking that your guests have gone over the itinerary, winding down once you say "I do" is the only thing many couples care about. Receiving yet another air fryer or a duplicate dining set is cool, but some couples would rather head straight to the honeymoon of their dreams than pore over home items they don't need.

If you don't want to straight up ask your loved ones for funds as a smart hack to plan a wedding on a budget, Honeyfund allows you to set up an online registry for your guests to contribute to your honeymoon rather than buying gifts. Created by Josh and Sara Margulis in 2006, the pair took their genius idea to "Shark Tank" to help grow their business. They already had a user base, but were looking to the sharks to help bring the site to other couples.