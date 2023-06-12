Does Shark Tank Pay The People Who Appear On The Show?

There's nothing better than getting free money, and for some people, that means signing up for game shows where you can win money for doing the weirdest things for entertainment. "Fear Factor" was a big hit for a reason, and so was "Total Wipeout." People competed in physical challenges, eating bugs and swimming in roaches, often for a five-figure check. However, on "Shark Tank," things operate a little differently — it's a mental game rather than a physical one.

The brilliance of "Shark Tank" is that everyone has an equal opportunity to make money, and the show's concept makes a difference in the lives of entrepreneurs. If you have an existing business with enough foreseeable and tangible potential to grow into something even more lucrative, then you can go on the show and stand a chance to pitch it to some very wealthy investors. If any of them take a big enough interest in your venture, then you take home a sizable amount of seed money. With all of the game shows we grew up with, we endlessly wondered if the losers actually walk away with absolutely nothing after their dedication and participation. For "Shark Tank," you've probably been wondering the same thing.