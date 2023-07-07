What Happened To DDP Yoga After Shark Tank? All About The Program Today

Shark Tank fans may remember the fiery DDP Yoga program, launched by now-retired three-time World Heavyweight Champ "Diamond" Dallas Page. DDPY was created to make yoga-based workouts more appealing to men and those suffering from athletic injuries, per the catchphrase, "It Ain't Your Mama's Yoga." The pro wrestler founded the fitness movement after suffering from his own debilitating back injury, claiming rehabilitation yoga was his career and body's saving grace.

Page and his business partner Steve Yu appeared on the fifth season of "Shark Tank" in 2014. They presented DDPY as a reformed version of yoga that includes more strength-based training, infusing martial arts, push-ups, and squats to appeal to the "macho" body-building population. Of the Sharks, they requested $200,000 for a 5% equity stake, with the goal to go mobile and develop an exercise app.

While media maverick Mark Cuban supported their goal to take DDPY online, he believed they would need more than $200,000 to make it a reality, and rejected the proposal. Fellow sharks Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary followed suit. They cited DDP Yoga's business plan and the instability of fitness trends as the main factors. In the end, Page and Yu faced the same fate as other "fad" fitness proposals that appear on the 'Tank, such as Koko Yoga Face: no deal. But almost a decade after this let-down, where is DDP Yoga now?