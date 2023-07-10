A Look At Riley Keough And Dakota Johnson's Close Friendship

Hollywood friendships can sometimes feel surface-level or used to promote a project or storyline. While we've seen many friendships crash and burn under the bright lights of stardom, there have been a select few who have made it through. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have put their friendship on the forefront of their fame, but that hasn't stopped them from remaining close all these years. Similarly, stars like Kate Hudson and Liv Tyler and Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio have remained close despite their celebrity status.

Beyond the well-known friendships, though, there are some stars forming tight bonds behind the scenes. One of those pairs are actresses Riley Keough and Dakota Johnson. While they have only recently been vocal about their relationship, the two have actually been best friends since they were teenagers. As their star power continues to rise — Keough recently starred in "Daisy Jones and the Six," and Johnson is known for her starring role in the "50 Shades of Grey" series — their friendship has only gotten stronger.