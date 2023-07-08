Britney Spears Tells Her Side Of The Story In Row With NBA Star Victor Wembanyama

On July 5, singer Britney Spears was in Las Vegas when she spotted Victor Wembanyama, a new player for the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama was in town for two big events later in the week —first game with the team and as a star at NBA Con. After spotting him twice in the same night, Spears wrote on Instagram, "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success." There was a lot of noise, and after unsuccessfully attempting to get the basketball star to notice her, "I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," Spears claimed. "His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd."

After the incident, the pop star then contacted the police. "The incident has been documented on a police report and no arrest or citations have been issued," a police department spokesperson informed Variety. According to Wembanyama, he had prearranged with his security team not to stop for any fans due to concerns about creating a crowd. The main point of contention between him and the singer is that Wembanyama alleges Spears "grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder," he recalled during a press conference. As for his security team's reaction, he stated, "I just know the security pushed her away. I don't know with how much force." Later, Wembanyama was shocked to discover Spears was involved. "I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight."