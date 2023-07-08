General Hospital Alum Ricky Martin Heads To Divorce Court With Husband Of Six Years

Ricky Martin will be "Livin' la Vida Loca" as a single guy going forward. Just this week, the Latin singer and his husband, Jwan Yosef, announced they would be getting a divorce. The couple have been married for six years.

Martin started his ascent to fame as a member of the Latin-American boy band Menudo before breaking out as a solo artist. Along with his singing career, Martin has also created quite the acting resume. He debuted his on-screen skills in 1991, playing a singer on the Mexican soap opera "Alcanzar una estrella" aka "To Reach a Star." He eventually made his way to the U.S., picking up a gig as singer Miguel Morez in daytime's "General Hospital" for a burst of episodes in 1994 and 1995. Though short-lived, his character was a memorable one and is still mentioned on the soap every now and then. Jwan Yosef is an exhibiting artist, with Fine Arts degrees from schools in Stockholm and London.

In dual Instagram posts, Martin's in Spanish and Yosef's in English, the couple released a joint statement. "For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years."