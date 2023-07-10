A Look At Lisa Rinna And Heather Locklear's Friendship

Lisa Rinna was terrified to join the 1990s soap opera "Melrose Place." She was coming in as a new character when the show was already five seasons deep. She was intimidated to say the least. One silver lining, however, was that she was already a big fan of the show, making acting on it something of a dream come true. "It's funny, before I got on the show, I used to watch 'Melrose Place,'" she said on the Kyle and Jackie O Show. "We had 'Melrose Place' night once a week with my girlfriends." She went on to describe herself as "starstruck" when she first started off.

Then, the show's lead actor, Heather Locklear, came and helped ease her nerves. Rinna was grateful for that. "It's never fun to be the new girl coming into a very popular, established show," she told People. "It's scary, scary, scary. But starting from the top, Heather Locklear could not have been nicer and more welcoming, which then sets the tone. I always felt very welcomed there and really good, and that's all due to Heather."