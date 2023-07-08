Prince William Was Reportedly More Nervous Ahead Of Harry's Oprah Interview Than We Knew

The royal family was left reeling when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke, and Duchess of Sussex, revealed that they were parting ways with their roles as working royals. What followed was a move to the California coast and an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey. Speaking to the legendary talk show host, the couple intimately detailed why they decided to leave Buckingham Palace for good. But before the interview even aired, Prince William, who is said to have a turbulent relationship with his brother Prince Harry, was reportedly on edge about the situation.

On "GB News," Charlotte Griffiths, the editor-at-large for the Mail on Sunday, revealed, "What I found quite surprising was that, I've heard for a long time now from many different sources, that in the lead-up to that Oprah interview, William was quite literally sick with worry." She added, "He was not eating. He became kind of not reclusive but he definitely was hiding away. He'd gone to a royal residence for a period of time to just cut himself off from the world. He was just in bits, basically."

Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview premiered on March 7, 2021. Among their many revelations, the couple told Oprah that someone in the royal family had concerns given that Meghan is biracial that their first child, Archie, would be too "dark." In addition, Meghan disclosed that her mental health suffered immensely from the constant media scrutiny she endured. After the interview, the royal family did not stay quiet.