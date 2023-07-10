The Ageist Compliment Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Like To Receive
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most gorgeous actors in Hollywood, and over the years, she's also been an advocate of aging gracefully and empowering women to take care of their bodies and minds. However, one thing she doesn't tolerate is backhanded compliments like when someone tells her she looks great for a woman her age. Instead, Aniston says she strays away from negative comments and instead looks to nourish her body and soul by doing things such as meditation, taking supplements, and making healthy choices.
"Science is expanding, and technology is incredible, and there are all of these things that we're learning that our parents' generation and their parents' generation didn't know," Aniston told Allure in 2019. "They were smoking or putting all sorts of preservatives in their body they didn't know about. We understand now that what you put in your body affects what you look like on the outside. We're becoming more conscious of that cycle," she added.
Meanwhile, Aniston says that age shouldn't matter when it comes to striving to look and feel your best. She can't stand when people bring age into the discussion. In addition, she says she feels better than she ever has in her life.
Jennifer Aniston doesn't want your backhanded compliments
In June 2023, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her physical, mental, and spiritual health during an interview with British Vogue. The former "Friends" star says that she feels better than ever at the age of 54, but doesn't want someone to bring age into the discussion while giving her a compliment. Aniston said that it drives her "bananas" when someone says that a woman looks great for their age. Instead, the narrative should be that the person looks great in general, age excluded.
"That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well, you're at that stage, so for your age...,'" Aniston explained. "I don't even understand what it means. I'm in better shape than I was in my 20s. I feel better in my mind, body and spirit. It's all 100% better." The actor went on to explain that her family history reveals she may live a long life, and that she doesn't want to just be alive, she wants to thrive for the rest of her years. This means that she does what is necessary to be active and healthy despite her age.
As for her looks, Aniston continues to be one of the most gorgeous women in the entertainment business, and a true inspiration for people around the globe with her empowering and positive outlook on life and aging.
Jennifer Aniston's health and wellness tips
So, how does Jennifer Aniston keep herself looking great and feeling amazing? The "Murder Mystery" star previously told E! News that Aniston's morning routine always starts off with some meditation. She also keeps a protein bar on hand so that she never feels hungry. This allows her to keep herself from picking up junk food throughout the day when she feels like snacking. However, Aniston says that her most important beauty and health ritual is a good sleep schedule and keeping herself hydrated.
"The best beauty tip I have for people is to sleep and drink water, honestly. Did you know that so few people actually drink water? I'll get mad at my friend Courteney Cox all the time because she'll tell me she hasn't had a sip of water today — and I'm like, 'Are you out of your mind?' Water is everything," Aniston told Real Simple in 2022.
When it comes to aging, Aniston seems to have it all figured out. She's discovered what works for her and how to keep herself happy, motivated, and healthy over the years. Instead of burning herself out, she's cultivated a lifestyle that focuses on her needs and allows her to look and feel her best at any age, no matter what anyone else has to say about her appearance.