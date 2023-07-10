The Ageist Compliment Jennifer Aniston Doesn't Like To Receive

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most gorgeous actors in Hollywood, and over the years, she's also been an advocate of aging gracefully and empowering women to take care of their bodies and minds. However, one thing she doesn't tolerate is backhanded compliments like when someone tells her she looks great for a woman her age. Instead, Aniston says she strays away from negative comments and instead looks to nourish her body and soul by doing things such as meditation, taking supplements, and making healthy choices.

"Science is expanding, and technology is incredible, and there are all of these things that we're learning that our parents' generation and their parents' generation didn't know," Aniston told Allure in 2019. "They were smoking or putting all sorts of preservatives in their body they didn't know about. We understand now that what you put in your body affects what you look like on the outside. We're becoming more conscious of that cycle," she added.

Meanwhile, Aniston says that age shouldn't matter when it comes to striving to look and feel your best. She can't stand when people bring age into the discussion. In addition, she says she feels better than she ever has in her life.