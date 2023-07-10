A Look Back At Everyone Joe Jonas Dated After His Split From Taylor Swift
Celebrity romances are always a point of interest for the general public, and especially for the fans of the celebrities involved. We're all guilty of being a little too invested in the love lives of our faves once in a while, even more so when it seems like they're really in love. With her dating life being the subject of much criticism and controversy, Taylor Swift manages to keep her courtships and flings under wraps, only dropping hidden clues in her music. However, one boyfriend she openly affirmed was fellow singer Joe Jonas.
The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was a fearless 18-year-old when she called out ex-boyfriend Jonas on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2008 for being "the boy who broke up with [her] over the phone in 25 seconds when [she] was 18," and admitted that her song "Forever and Always" was based on him. Jonas, who is one-third of the teen-turned-adult boy band, the Jonas Brothers, chided her back in his song "Much Better" whose lyrics read: "Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar," cleverly and evidently alluding to Swift's debut album hit, "Teardrops On My Guitar." They allegedly dated for three months in 2008 before the call dropped. The pair eventually made peace as friends, leading Jonas to change the lyric referencing Swift during a concert. The Jonas brother went on to navigate a string of relationships before finally finding true love with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner.
All of the girls Joe's loved before
Rockstar and lead singer of band DNCE Joe Jonas dated quite a few celebrity women before settling into happily married life with actor wife Sophie Turner. After his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift when they were practically zygotes, he moved on with Camilla Belle. Fans speculated that Swift shaded her in the song "Better Than Revenge," and eventually changed some lyrics in her re-recording of the "Speak Now" album.
The middle Jonas brother then famously dated his "Camp Rock" co-star and fellow Disney child star Demi Lovato. The two eventually broke up but insisted that it was amicable and that they remained friends. Although not much is known about their friendship these days, they told Access Hollywood in 2016 that they hadn't envisioned themselves staying as close as they did and even going on tour together. "We're family at this point," Joe stated. "We've all gone through so much — good and bad — but we watched each other from the sidelines and support each other." They also shared a selfie from a Halloween party back in 2021, so it's safe to say they're on good terms.
Jonas dabbled with the undead as well when he dated actor Ashley Greene, well known for playing vampire Alice Cullen in the hit "Twilight" series. The "Lovebug" singer then settled with Swiss model Blanda Eggenschwiler for a couple of years before they decided to part ways.
Gigi Hadid was Joe's last girlfriend before wife Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas's dating streak came to a close when he partnered up with supermodel Gigi Hadid in 2015. However, this relationship was ironic from the offset. Not only had Hadid dated his younger brother Nick Jonas some years prior when she was 17, but she was also close friends with Jonas' other famous ex, Taylor Swift.
However, by then, things were all good between Jonas and Swift as the "Bad Blood" singer posted up a picture of a London boat ride double date with her arms around Calvin Harris, Hadid huddled next to Jonas, and Karlie Kloss fifth-wheeling the adventure. Unfortunately, Jonas and Hadid broke up after five months of making their relationship public.
After ending things with Hadid, Jonas and Sophie Turner started a relationship, and the rest is history. Although the word on the street was that the couple were already dating in 2016, they made things public on New Year's Day 2017 when Turner posted a picture of him on her Instagram page. In October of the same year, they announced their engagement with respective Instagram posts featuring Turner's hand resting on Jonas', an engagement ring on Turner's finger, and the caption: "I said yes" for Turner and "she said yes" for Jonas. The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2022.