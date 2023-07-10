A Look Back At Everyone Joe Jonas Dated After His Split From Taylor Swift

Celebrity romances are always a point of interest for the general public, and especially for the fans of the celebrities involved. We're all guilty of being a little too invested in the love lives of our faves once in a while, even more so when it seems like they're really in love. With her dating life being the subject of much criticism and controversy, Taylor Swift manages to keep her courtships and flings under wraps, only dropping hidden clues in her music. However, one boyfriend she openly affirmed was fellow singer Joe Jonas.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was a fearless 18-year-old when she called out ex-boyfriend Jonas on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2008 for being "the boy who broke up with [her] over the phone in 25 seconds when [she] was 18," and admitted that her song "Forever and Always" was based on him. Jonas, who is one-third of the teen-turned-adult boy band, the Jonas Brothers, chided her back in his song "Much Better" whose lyrics read: "Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar," cleverly and evidently alluding to Swift's debut album hit, "Teardrops On My Guitar." They allegedly dated for three months in 2008 before the call dropped. The pair eventually made peace as friends, leading Jonas to change the lyric referencing Swift during a concert. The Jonas brother went on to navigate a string of relationships before finally finding true love with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner.