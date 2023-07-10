A Look At What Tony Danza Is Up To Today

Forever, Tony Danza, 72, will be associated with two acclaimed shows, "Taxi" and "Who's the Boss?" Yet, his career transcends these projects from previous decades. He's appeared in countless TV shows and movies, including an eponymous syndicated talk show, the animated Fox series "Family Guy," ABC's "The Practice" (for which he received an Emmy nomination), Comedy Central's "Broad City," and Netflix's "The Good Cop," to name a few. Most recently, fans can see him in Season 2 of "And Just Like That...," the HBO Max "Sex and the City" sequel.

Among his forthcoming ventures is a remake of "Who's the Boss?" He played the role of '90s sitcom dad Tony Micelli, a former baseball player who wants something more than a Brooklyn childhood for his growing daughter, so he takes the job of live-in housekeeper for Angela Bower and her son in ritzy Fairfax, Connecticut. The show premiered in 1984 and ran for eight seasons, earning Danza three Golden Globe nods.

At first, Danza wasn't too thrilled to be attached to this renewed Who's the Boss? project, but he later told Our Quad Cities, a regional Iowa-Illinois news station, "I think there's something there, and I think it's going to happen." While the 2023 writer's strike may be causing some delays, he added that they're in development. Danza obviously maintained a secure foothold in television, yet his professional career expands well beyond the small screen.