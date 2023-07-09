Everything You Need To Know About Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra is remembered as one of the most popular and gorgeous women of the 1990s and 2000s. Over the years, the star has worked as a model, recording artist, TV host, and reality star. She has even starred in several movies, appearing in spoof comedy films such as "Meet the Spartans," "Epic Movie," "Scary Movie," "Scary Movie 4," and "Date Movie." She's also made cameos on several beloved TV shows such as "Monk," "Hope & Faith," "Summerland," "90210," and "Jane the Virgin" — all of which helped increase Electra's net worth.

Electra is an Ohio native who was born Tara Leigh Patrick in 1972. She started her career as a dancer at a Kings Island amusement park in Ohio, taking part in a show called "It's Magic," which became one of the park's most popular productions. In 1991, Electra decided to try her hand at a Hollywood career and moved to Los Angeles, where she officially changed her name. She went on to model for publications like Playboy as she built her career and became one of the most recognized faces in pop culture due to her professional decisions and her dating history.

Throughout the decades, Electra's life has been interesting, to say the least, and the story of her start in Hollywood is one for the books.