Everything We Know About Rita Ora's Marriage To Taika Waititi

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi didn't let the cameras into their August 2022 wedding. However, sources detailed the nuptials to The Sun, revealing that the two held the ceremony in London just two months after the director asked the singer to marry him. Only the couple's closest loved ones were present to witness them say "I do," which is exactly what they wanted. Among the special guests were Waititi's daughters, whom he has from a previous relationship, and Ora's sister. Her parents viewed the special day via Zoom.

"It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding," the insider revealed, also adding that Ora had taken Waititi's last name, something she refuted in a January 2023 interview on "Heart Breakfast" (via Page Six).

Originally named Rita Sahatçiu, when her career began, she changed her name to Rita Ora since her last name is quite difficult to pronounce. She has performed under that moniker for years, which is why she doesn't want to take Waititi's last name.