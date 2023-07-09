Everything We Know About Rita Ora's Marriage To Taika Waititi
Singer Rita Ora may have been linked to other A-listers, such as Bruno Mars and Rob Kardashian, but the beauty's relationship with award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi has become her forever love. Despite meeting in 2018, the pair were friends for a few years before dating and kept much of the early days of their relationship under wraps. However, once things took a romantic turn, the power couple allowed fans into their world, documenting their love for one another on social media and in interviews.
As with any superstar partners, the two have endured their fair share of absurd rumors, the biggest involving actor Tessa Thompson. The three were accused of being in a polyamorous relationship after a photo surfaced of both women kissing Waititi on the cheek. When speaking with British GQ earlier this year, Ora confirmed that the affectionate moment was nothing more than friends having fun after having a bit too much to drink. Thankfully, the duo overcame the banter and came out stronger than ever, even secretly tying the knot, which Ora did not confirm until this year.
Ora and Waititi married in an intimate ceremony
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi didn't let the cameras into their August 2022 wedding. However, sources detailed the nuptials to The Sun, revealing that the two held the ceremony in London just two months after the director asked the singer to marry him. Only the couple's closest loved ones were present to witness them say "I do," which is exactly what they wanted. Among the special guests were Waititi's daughters, whom he has from a previous relationship, and Ora's sister. Her parents viewed the special day via Zoom.
"It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are. Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding," the insider revealed, also adding that Ora had taken Waititi's last name, something she refuted in a January 2023 interview on "Heart Breakfast" (via Page Six).
Originally named Rita Sahatçiu, when her career began, she changed her name to Rita Ora since her last name is quite difficult to pronounce. She has performed under that moniker for years, which is why she doesn't want to take Waititi's last name.
The singer's music video for 'You Only Love Me' is based on her wedding
Many of the details of her special day are unknown, but Rita Ora hinted at what her bridal slay might have consisted of. In her visual for the single "You Only Love Me," Ora stunned in a vintage ivory Yves Saint Laurent gown. In the colorful video, the former Roc Nation signee played the role of a nervous bride anxious to walk down the aisle. Her art definitely imitated life in this instance, as explained by the pop star.
"Putting out a new single and it really being inspired by where I'm at in my life, I knew the questions were gonna come," Ora revealed on "Heart Breakfast" (via Page Six) ahead of the video's release.
According to the stunning performer, the actual wedding was planned in just a few days while her album planning was on hold. While she didn't go into the archives for a rare YSL dress, she did exchange vows in a piece from Tom Ford, one of her favorite designers. One can only hope that the couple will reveal a sneak peek into their celebration, but only when the time is right.