The View Co-Host Ana Navarro Got Real About Her Recent Weight Loss

Ana Navarro is making headlines, and this time, it's not for her political commentary or behavior on "The View." If you watch her on the daytime talk show, you may notice she looks a little different these days. That's because the host has dropped a couple of dress sizes, and she's not shy when it comes to opening up about her weight loss journey. It seems that Navarro has found a way to shed pounds despite hating exercise and loving margaritas.

Fans speculated that her recent weight change was due to Ozempic, especially given its popularity in Hollywood. After all, celebrities including Amy Schumer and reality star Dolores Catania have admitted to taking the medication or similar ones to lose weight in the past. The diabetes treatment has an off-label use for suppressing appetite, leading to quick and often drastic weight loss. And despite the FDA not approving the drug for shedding pounds, that hasn't stopped people from using it that way.

However, Navarro denies going the medication route to lose weight. Instead, she says a tragic health scare in her family encouraged her to go to change her diet, get more active, and even visit a wellness resort targeted at helping clients slim down, according to The Sun.